Meteor Crater Arizona. … isn’t it amazing how close that asteroid came to wiping out the visitor center on the north rim? ;) Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

T-Rex and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Returning to those dinosaurs roaming the long Antarctic night, they might still be running things if only they had invested in a decent space program. The two-hundred-million-year reign of the terrible lizards came to an end when a large asteroid smacked into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.58 This impact produced an explosion a billion times more powerful than the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945. A crater hundreds of miles across and a mountain range taller than Mount Everest were created. Professor Joanna Morgan of Imperial College London told the BBC, “This all happens on the scale of minutes, which is quite amazing.”

While the impact immediately sterilized nearly everything within a few thousand miles, it also ejected megatons of the Earth’s crust into space, which then reentered at hypersonic speeds barbecuing triceratops by the millions and setting off massive forest fires around the world. Added to this were massive amounts of sulfur and other vaporized minerals. Earth’s atmosphere was likely choked with smoke haze for many years, resulting in rapid global cooling that rendered the climate incompatible with most of the surviving life forms. Smaller animals that were burrowing underground—our mammalian ancestors—eventually emerged to repopulate the world.

The dino-apocalypse was not a one-off event. Impacts like this have occurred many times in Earth’s history and are also tied to other massive extinction events. In fact, there is a theory, known as the Shiva Hypothesis, that asserts the nature of our sun’s movement through the galaxy results in material from the distant Oort Cloud being hurled into the inner solar system approximately once every twenty-seven million years. A similar theory blames an undetected super-planet or brown dwarf star named “Nemesis” that may be in orbit around our own system.

If you feel that asteroids aren’t something that we seriously need to worry about, we’ve got news for you. In February 2013, a ten-thousand-ton asteroid fragment skimmed Earth’s atmosphere and exploded over the southern Russian city of Chelyabinsk. The explosion was comparable to a high-altitude nuclear blast and set off nuclear weapons detectors around the world. Fifteen hundred people were injured, and thousands of buildings were reported as damaged. If the arrival of this space rock had varied by just a fraction of a second, Earth’s movement would have shifted the impact site. It could have destroyed Moscow, killed millions, and induced political chaos into an already paranoid nuclear power. If the asteroid had smacked into the Sea of Japan, it might have created a catastrophic tidal wave inundating hundreds of coastal cities. A 1908 impact in Siberia yielded a twelve-megaton explosion that flattened eighty million large trees in a sparsely populated forest. If such a thing ever occurs over Los Angeles, Shanghai, or Istanbul, tens of millions of people will perish.

Planetary Defense is a Real Thing

Is there some way humankind can avoid the fate of our stegosaurus predecessors and protect our cities? The effort to keep our world from being abruptly crushed by a rock from space is known as “planetary defense.” There are two major components to planetary defense: locating and tracking potentially dangerous objects in space and diverting them from striking Earth. Polls consistently show that a majority of Americans believe this effort should be a top priority for NASA. Our space agency is on it! NASA and several global organizations are busy searching for near Earth objects (NEOs) that may present a danger in the future.

As part of a broader international effort called Spaceguard, the US Congress mandated NASA to catalogue 90 percent of NEOs larger than one kilometer. That mandate was completed in 2011, but the hunt continues. NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) supports the Catalina Sky Survey (CSS) run by the University of Arizona out of the Lunar and Planetary Lab in Tucson. CSS has discovered several small asteroids before they grazed Earth’s atmosphere, including one that lit up the skies over Toronto during the predawn hours of November 19, 2022.

NASA also funds the University of Hawaii’s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), which is always on the lookout for incoming objects that might have been missed by other surveys. ATLAS’s automated telescopes take advantage of the optimal astronomical conditions on the tall mountains of Maui and the Big Island to provide a few days warning of an impending strike. In 2022, telescopes were added in Chile and South Africa for southern sky coverage. The Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS) is a sky survey instrument funded by the US Air Force and operated by the University of Hawaii. While its primary mission is to search for NEOs, Pan-STARRS surprised the world in October of 2017 by catching the first interstellar visitor to our solar system. This object, ‘Oumuamua, behaved very oddly. Coming into our system at a very high speed, it made a really neat swing around the Sun. This maneuver looked very similar to the sort of gravitational slingshot that NASA deep-space probes often use: a flyby of one planet to redirect their flights and gain speed for travel to a further destination. ‘Oumuamua then accelerated on its way out of our system. Though this was likely caused by natural events, serious scientists have entertained the possibility that ‘Oumuamua was an alien starship using our star as a roundabout on its long journey through the galaxy. Efforts are underway to be able to launch a quick intercept mission that could rendezvous with our next interstellar visitor.

The B612 Foundation, an NGO, also does very serious work on the topic including supporting an open-source software platform for mapping the objects in our solar system.

It’s Like Armageddon, But without Bruce Willis

Identifying an incoming city-busting or even civilization-ending asteroid is one thing. Doing something about it is another. The real world is not a Michael Bay movie, and Bruce Willis is not going to learn to fly a Space Shuttle in a few days and nuke the offending space rock. If we could blow up an asteroid, it would most likely create a field of just-as-deadly meteors still headed in our direction. The best plan is likely to deflect the asteroid’s course away from our delicate planet.

NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office funded a project called the Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART). On September 26, 2022, the 1,300-pound DART spacecraft intentionally collided with Dimorphos, a small moon orbiting a near-Earth asteroid named “Didymos.” NASA chose this “double asteroid” system so that any resulting change in the trajectory of the smaller rock could be easily observed via changes in its orbit around its larger partner. The results were spectacular. Telescopes witnessed the explosion of material ejected from Dimorphos, and the little moon’s orbit shifted noticeably. Images produced by the Hubble space telescope in 2023 revealed a collection of objects following the asteroid pair. These were presumably loose boulders knocked off the surface of Dimorphos by the impact. DART showed us that we can change the trajectory of an asteroid but that we also need to be careful with ensuring all the pieces are headed in a safe direction. NASA administrator Bill Nelson remarked, “This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and all of humanity, demonstrating commitment from NASA’s exceptional team and partners from around the world.”

Speaking of international partners, planetary defense is one area where engagement in space with China might actually be constructive. As former Senator Nelson noted, “All of us have a responsibility to protect our home planet. After all, it’s the only one we have.” While we may not agree about most anything else, preventing the surface of Earth from being vaporized by rocks from space is something that transcends political ideology and economic competition. Science fiction writers have hypothesized that asteroids could be weaponized via a malicious diversion. However, that would make for an extremely unwieldy weapon that could not be timed. As noted earlier, the Boys from Beijing have a plethora of more practical technologies with which to do us in. Having more telescopes monitoring NEOs, shared data, more launch capacity for intercepting them, and additional ideas for diverting them is probably a good idea, regardless of the source.

