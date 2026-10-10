Barons and Bros: Leadership Lessons from the Parallel Lives of the Great 19th and 21st century Entrepreneurs is now available for pre-order from all the usual book sellers. Links at the Simon and Schuster page.

Let me share the introduction here:

Business should be bold, disruptive, and a lot of fun. Barons and Bros brilliantly tells the stories of the entrepreneurs who changed the world by refusing to play it safe. - Sir Richard Branson

Why These Guys?

In the second century AD, the Greco-Roman philosopher Plutarch wrote his seminal work, Lives. Often referred to as Parallel Lives, the book is composed of sets of paired biographical essays, detailing the lives of a great Roman leader and a selected counterpart from ancient Greece, such as Julius Caesar and Alexander the Great. The author then compared and contrasted the lives of the great men he had selected with an emphasis on their leadership qualities.

For many centuries, this classic work on “great men,” a.k.a. dead white guys (LOL), was required reading for young future leaders around the world. Medieval princes and heirs to Victorian family fortunes prepared for their own turns as kings of nations or of masters of colonial commerce by reading Plutarch’s Lives.

The question of nature vs. nurture hangs over Plutarch, as it will with our protagonists. What was inherent to these “great men” by birth? What was learned from experience and from the greatest teachers of their age?—before setting out to conquer the known world, the young Alexander was schooled by no less than Aristotle himself.

Over the last three centuries, our world has been transformed by industrial technologists as much as by statesmen and military leaders. In fact, I would argue that these individuals have left deeper, more long-lasting impressions on the daily lives of billions than have presidents or generals. Was the work of William McKinley or Thomas Edison (think light bulbs, recorded music, movies) more important for individuals living at the start of the last century? Consider whether Bill Gates or Colin Powell has had the greater impact on your own life.

I have often pondered, “What made Bill Gates, Bill Gates?” and just as importantly, “What made other people not Bill Gates?” What in his nature, education, or life experiences elevated this peculiar fellow to the pantheon of global greatness? Having spent two careers—one in tech and one in space—within the shadow of the modern titans of business, I have had the rare experience of observing modern entrepreneurial geniuses in the wild.

As the cofounder of a very early Apple software developer (H.A.L. Labs, 1979), I occasionally encountered Apple’s mercurial hippie tech founder at conferences and meetings. To be honest, at first blush, Steve Jobs came off as an arrogant…(your word of choice here) who lacked the engineering genius of his most amiable partner, Stephen Wozniak. Seeing Jobs thrown out of his own company by the likes of John Sculley made sense. Years later, I would come to understand who was the more valuable of the two Steves when Jobs reascended the throne at Apple. He wrote the most amazing comeback story in modern times, transformed all our lives, and put a dent in the universe.

Similarly, starting as an adjunct professor in 2002, I made the fortuitous decision to study entrepreneurship within the commercial space domain, because it reminded me of the PC and internet booms I had participated in earlier. In fact, several of the same characters were there. I’ve been lucky enough to find myself rubbing elbows or breaking bread with “New Space” pioneers like Sir Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, Paul Allen, and Elon Musk, as well as a cast of lesser-known but perhaps equally brilliant minds hell-bent on moving humanity off this planet.

In 2022, Professor Zaheer Ali and I launched the world’s first space management degree program at the Thunderbird School of Global Management. For the first course “Space Leadership” we assigned Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations as required reading. I considered using Plutarch as well. However, his leaders were literally ancient history. We settled on General Stanley McChrystal’s fine book Leaders: Myth and Reality. McChrystal and his coauthors, Jeff Eggers and Jason Mangone, produced an excellent reboot of Plutarch’s Lives featuring a diverse cast of nineteenth- and twentieth-century leaders like Boss Tweed, Walt Disney, and Coco Chanel.

McChrystal’s book worked well, but we are now a good way into the twenty-first century, and I began to ponder the current crop of brilliant leaders, specifically the group known as “Tech Bros.” Love them or hate them (many do), these modern industrialists have transformed our world, and many of them are currently focusing their genius and grit on my beloved space businesses. Better yet, I know them! Perfect material for the new Space MBA that Professor Ali and I launched at the University of Central Florida in January 2026.

Pairing the Tech Bros with each other actually seemed uninspiring. I like the distinct contrast in periods (a few hundred years) and nations between Plutarch’s classic Greeks and Romans. A fun assignment in my entrepreneurship courses led me to a different thought. I have often had my students watch the excellent 2017 film The Current War, where Benedict Cumberbatch plays Thomas Edison locked in the battle to electrify America with his archrival George Westinghouse. Nikola Tesla plays the spoiler. Michael Mitnick’s brilliant script brings the strategies of these nineteenth century “Robber Barons” into our modern world in a way that calls for immediate comparisons to the likes of Jobs and Gates battling for computing supremacy in the late twentieth century.

Eureka! Let’s compare the Tech Bros of this century to their Robber Baron counterparts in the nineteenth! And thus, Barons and Bros was conceived! I have spent a few years digging into the biographies of many modern- and industrial-age entrepreneurs before settling on the current pairings. Making the biographies informative, short, and lively and the analysis insightful has been a labor of love. I hope you enjoy the stories in Barons and Bros and that it will provide some valuable insights into effective leadership. I also hope that it will spark controversies that force people to think more multidimensionally about “billionaires” and now “trillionaires” than the media would like us to.

For instance, while race and sex were not criteria for my selection of biographical targets, I am keenly aware that they are all white men. That is interesting in itself. Is it entirely selection bias, or is there a correlation between the financial success of European American men and the factors in their nature or their nurture? I will leave this to my gentle readers. You will find, upon reading the bios, that “entitled” cannot be the whole answer to this.

This book is unabashedly positive, perhaps even a bit Pollyannaish. I love these entrepreneurs and their stories. I believe they have built the modern age and that their suffering and success have made the world I live in a better, safer, and more exciting place to live in.

I am also well aware that many of my protagonists have notoriously difficult personalities and that they have said and done many things we all wish that they had not. However, I do not expect my heroes to be perfect. Both Homer and Stan Lee understood that heroes struggling with their own flaws are far more compelling than paragons of perfection.

While I will note some of their important controversies, I won’t “cancel” any entrepreneur who has delivered products and services that have enhanced all our lives and created millions of jobs—often upstream and downstream of their core business. It is also one of the reasons that I have limited my selection of modern entrepreneurs to people I have been adjacent to, have looked in the eyes, and reached my own judgment on. These are decent men.

I do understand there are a lot of angry people who will still despise one or all of the entrepreneurs in this book. I would encourage them to step back and carefully identify the root of their emotions and do an honest self-inventory of the state of their own perfection before casting stones. If you cannot learn from extraordinary people whom you disagree with or even dislike, you have simply deprived yourself of one of the best opportunities for personal growth. Please join me in that learning now; I hope you will enjoy it as much as I did.

- Melbourne Florida, June 2026

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