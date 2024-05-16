Over the next few months, I will be sharing insights from my new book, with Peter Navarro, Red Moon Rising: How America Will Beat China on the Final Frontier on this Substack. Today, I’m going to offer you the full text of the foreward to the book.

The foreward is written by USAF Col. (ret.) Doug Loverro, who served thirty years in the Air Force, leading space programs like GPS, AF Space Control, and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Radar and Optical Imagery Programs. He then served for eleven years as Deputy for System Engineering at the National Reconnaissance Office, as Executive Director of all AF Space Programs at the Space and Missile Systems Center, and finally as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy in the Pentagon. He lead NASA’s Human Space Exploration in 2019. He now consults across the space industry and is widely recognized as one of the nation’s most strategically focused space leaders.

All armies prefer high ground to low, and sunny places to dark…With regard to precipitous heights, if you are beforehand with your adversary, you should occupy the raised and sunny spots, and there wait for him to come up.

—Sun Tzu, The Art of War

It is hard to imagine that Sun Tzu ever conceived of as precipitous a height or as sunny a spot as Earth orbit. But it is abundantly clear that the leaders of China’s Communist Party (CCP) recognize the power of applying this centuries-old wisdom in the most modern of contexts—space. You are about to read a book that exposes the frightening implications of that totalitarian epiphany. It also tells the engrossing tale of how we got here, with humor and with the lessons learned clearly marked for the consideration of current and future policy makers. Red Moon Rising also reveals the powerful benefits that will accrue to everyone on Earth if America wins this second space race.

At the close of the 20th century, China was, by all measures, a minor space power. Despite Mao’s post-Sputnik pronouncements that China would soon mirror the success of their Soviet neighbors, the Chinese space program moved slowly. Their objective, to launch a satellite into orbit on the tenth anniversary of the founding of the PRC in 1959, came and went—it would take another eleven years for China to reach space with its first satellite. China’s human spaceflight program began in 1967 and was mothballed four years later. While the Chinese space efforts for the next fifteen years made some slow progress, they lacked a clear national focus.

Meanwhile, the US demonstrated the remarkable power of aerospace R&D to turbocharge a nation’s scientific and economic engine. Between 1954 and the moon landing in 1969, the US undertook three massive, highly technological space and missile developments—the Minuteman and Polaris ICBM programs and NASA’s multifaceted space program including Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo. These efforts pumped over seven trillion inflation-adjusted dollars into America’s ready industrial base, a manufacturing monster built during World War II. By comparison, that huge war had cost the nation just five trillion current-day dollars. 2021’s Infrastructure Act looks almost parsimonious by comparison at $1.2 trillion.

However, the multiplier effect of those space-related expenditures was much higher than with other investments. Addressing Columbia University’s graduating class in 1955, CIA Director Allen Dulles noted that the Soviet Union was graduating 120,000 students in science and engineering while the US had just 70,000[MOU1] [GA2] , less than 20 percent of American graduates. By 1970, interest in aerospace careers had pushed STEM students to 284,000, over 35 percent of degrees conferred. While space had inspired them, many of these graduates would find careers in aviation, electronics, and software. Space and missile development raised the intellectual capital America needed to dominate the tech sector for half a century.

China woke up to that. In 1986, four Chinese scientists wrote a letter to then paramount leader Deng Xiaoping proposing the “863 program,” or State High-Tech Development Plan, which was intended to replicate the impact of US technological developments in China. Among other things, 863 secretly revived the Chinese human spaceflight program. This investment paid off. By the turn of the millennium, China had a human-capable spaceflight system, Shenzhou-1, and in 2003 they launched China’s first “taikonaut” into orbit.

The impact of these public investments mirrored successes in the US. In 1988, China had fewer than two hundred thousand graduates in science and engineering—about a tenth of America per capita. By the time of their first manned space launch, Chinese STEM grads had doubled and were half the US. In 2020, China graduated 3.5 million students in STEM career fields, leaving America a very distant third, behind India.

Competitions between rival nations are determined by how resources are applied. China’s leaders are highly focused on space, specifically in the service of military functions. Their military strategists have taken careful note of the shift in US warfighting doctrine, strategy, and capabilities brought on by enhanced space capabilities. The integration of US space assets into its non-nuclear warfighting machine began in the 1990s but was still minimal in the First Gulf War; GPS had yet to be fully fielded; most space imagery was still unavailable to tactical forces. US missile detection systems could barely pinpoint short burning Scud missiles, and if they did, the information could not be relayed to the field in time to strike the launchers before they scooted away. Added to the lack of robust satellite communications capabilities, these shortfalls in space integration forced the US and their coalition partners to deploy over 730,000 personnel, including half a million US servicemembers, to the Gulf.

In contrast, the American forces in Afghanistan and Iraq for Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom (OEF and OIF) never exceeded 180,000, despite the vastly larger and more challenging scope of those operations. Integration of space into everyday military operations had provided America with the ability to achieve far more on the ground with far fewer personnel at risk. The impact of this shift, from non-space to space-enabled forces on the battlefield, was noted by Chinese military planners. Some of them were already looking to counter this advantage. In 2000, Chinese strategist Wang Hucheng noted that space was becoming America’s “soft ribs” and counseled his superiors that, “For countries that can never win a war with the United States by using the method of tanks and planes, attacking the U.S. space system may be an irresistible and most tempting choice.”

On January 11, 2001, the Rumsfeld Space Commission issued a report warning of a “Space Pearl Harbor.” Exactly six years to the day later, China launched a destructive anti-satellite test that demonstrated their ability to find America’s soft ribs.

American military leaders struggled with how to react to this new threat for a decade and some were even ready to abandon space—which I and many others recognized was the wrong approach. While the integration of space into US warfighting was relatively new, it represented a trend in precision engagement and remote operations that had been building for decades. Not only did the US prefer to fight wars that way, it also concluded that the best way to deter Chinese ambitions was by continuing to integrate space into combat operations. If that advantage was at risk, our entire Indo-Pacific strategy was as well. Vice Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten warned that war without space would boomerang the US back to “industrialized warfare”—the World War II model, where body counts and manufacturing capacity determine the victor—a clear win for China.

Today, the range of demonstrated Chinese operational and test space weaponry is impressive and growing, and you’ll learn some frightening things about them in this book. This threat inspired a bipartisan group of US space strategists and leaders (including both myself and Dr. Autry) to push for the creation of a US Space Force, which was finally stood up under the Trump administration. Good but perhaps too late given the speed and boldness of China’s aggressive space warfare posture.

The Chinese are not only threatening to disable US space capabilities—they are building their own space-enabled offensive infrastructure. In this way, they can not only rob the US of its keystone for power projection, but also threaten US ground, naval, and air forces outside the Chinese second island chain in places like Guam, Kwajalein, the Philippines, and the open Pacific. This threat cannot be overstated: for the first time since World War II, US forces may have to contend with a peer adversary who can find, fix, track, and target US terrestrial forces from afar—a condition under which US forces have not operated for over three-quarters of a century. Chinese space power changes the calculus of US warfighting in ways we are only now just recognizing.

And it gets worse. The story of why space matters in the contest between the US and China extends beyond warfare. As you’ll discover in Red Moon Rising, it’s an economic story, a resources story, a technology leadership story, an energy independence story, and perhaps most importantly, an international prestige story. When President Kennedy proposed the Apollo Program to the US Congress, scarcely six weeks after Yuri Gagarin’s historic flight, he noted that “…the dramatic achievements in space which occurred in recent weeks should have made clear to us all, as did the Sputnik in 1957, the impact of this adventure on the minds of men everywhere who are attempting to make a determination of which road they should take…” Thankfully, the Apollo Moon walkers demonstrated to the world that the road marked “democracy” and “capitalism” was the proper course.

Those Apollo pioneers are sadly passing, and the lessons learned are unfortunately dimming. Today the nations of the world are again looking at two paths to the future. Chinese space accomplishments threaten to detour the world away from Western ideals and toward an ideology that is antithetical to all we value. Whether by use in war, or as a proxy for world leadership, space will play a leading role in this contest. As the authors of this book will illustrate to you, America dares not falter.

