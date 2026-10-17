Hiram Stevens Maxim (1840–1916) used Yankee ingenuity to become a British knight after forcing the world to yield to his mechanical vision. His entrepreneurial journey took him from carriage building in rural Maine to installing early electric lights, deploying the first automatic fire sprinkler, inventing the modern machine gun, designing submarines, and flying first in a heavier-than-air vehicle. For Maxim, no market was out of reach, and each and every one was a battlefield filled with rivals and copycats. It’s not most people’s reality; it’s Horatio Alger in a Jules Verne–inspired fever dream. Here is an excerpt from the beginning of his biography in Barons and Bros.

Barons and Bros is a thought provoking and easy to read reminder that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Modern tech bros should spend more time emulating the 19th century shoulders we stand on. - Palmer Luckey, founder or Oculus and Anduril

A Genius Emerges from the Wilderness

Take a moment to recall America in the middle of the nine-teenth century. It is a young and sprawling nation still trying to define its essence and failing to stitch itself together after the War of Independence. Railroads are cutting through wilderness, the telegraph is becoming the era’s internet, but the frontier remains raw and unforgiving. Hiram Stevens Maxim arrived on February 5, 1840, near Sangerville, Maine, a region of remote wilderness in a state that was in many ways wilder than the West.

The family traced roots to French Huguenots who had sought refuge in England and then journeyed to America in search of full religious freedom. Hiram’s father, Isaac Weston Maxim, was a farmer, carpenter, and self-taught mechanic—handy with tools but perpetually short on cash, running a struggling animal farm that demanded constant labor. He eventually conceded and moved into mill work. His mother, Harriet Boston Stevens, would be his intellectual anchor. She was fiercely independent and quick-witted. Maxim wrote in My Life, “She had a lot of brains in the top and front of her head and made the best use of them.” He particularly admired his mother’s battle with their apocalyptic Millerite neighbors who had calculated the exact day and hour of the end times and waited until it did not come. Maxim himself had very little formal education, a few months a year for a very few years. Beyond the basics of reading and math, he was essentially self-taught…

At fourteen, Hiram Maxim was apprenticed to carriage maker Daniel Sweat in Corinth, Maine. There he demonstrated genius by inventing an automatic mousetrap that reset itself after catching a mouse—quickly adopted by local mills to clear rodent infestations. He built wheelbarrows that outlasted competitors, a silicate blackboard for schools, and a tension-spoked wheel for what may have been America’s first tricycle. He had come to appreciate that if he wanted something to exist, he was best off building it himself.

By seventeen, young Maxim was grinding fodder single- handedly through the night, lifting four-hundred-pound bar-rels, and still making it to whatever schooling he could snatch. He cold-called other job opportunities, worked for uncles and strangers, bartended, boxed at fairs, and fought village bullies who underestimated the wiry farm boy. Maxim learned early that physical strength can make you either a success or a target and that life is a competition in which “fair play” has little meaning.

Intuitively recognizing the relationship between industrial economic opportunity and population density, Maxim found himself drawn to progressively larger towns. At twenty, he made the move from Sangerville to a nearby, but larger town, Dexter. Luckily the painting job he was hoping for fell through. A skep-tical cabinet maker offered him the opportunity to try out as a wood turner at a water-driven mill. The tryout was a huge success, with the senior man on the crew remarking, “It is the biggest day’s work that has ever been done on a wood lathe in the State of Maine.”22 Maxim’s success was based on his natural aptitude with machinery. His ability to prepare and tune the lathe was more important than his skill in running it.

Maxim enjoyed his time at Dexter, finding he had an ap-titude for pummeling other young men in boxing matches. Despite his fighting prowess, he managed to use his mechanical skills as an excuse to dodge the draft. Maxim wrote that a phy-sician who mentored him told him that “it might be all right for those less gifted than myself to go to the war, but it was my duty to stay at home and work.” He surely would have done the Union great service if he had put his mind to weapons de-sign, but that would have to wait for another war…

Instead, while the war was raging down south, Maxim set out to see Montreal and the St. Lawrence River. After seeing the river and visiting “the big city,” he took a series of manufacturing jobs in small towns across northern New England and Canada. At age twenty-four, he settled in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, to work for his uncle Levi Stephens’s machine works. Here he would hone his skills as an instrument maker and draftsman. He once again quickly demonstrated that his intelligence and genius with numbers let him work faster and produce better output than his peers, including the foreman. He also learned that demonstrating superior intelligence could breed resentment and require that you watch your back. At twenty-six, Maxim filed his first patent, which was for, of all things, a curling iron for women’s hair. He would eventually accumulate 122 US and 149 British patents.

It was inevitable that Maxim would find his way to New York City. Hearing of him from afar, the founder of the United States Electric Lighting Company called Maxim and made him the firm’s chief engineer. Maxim oversaw installation of the first electric lights in a major building, the Equitable Life Assurance at 120 Broadway. He also worked on the lighting problem, developing superior carbon filaments by flashing them in hydro-carbon vapor for uniformity, and created pressure regulators that dazzled at the 1881 Paris exposition, earning him the French Legion of Honor…

Maxim claimed—loudly and persistently—that he had invented the practical incandescent bulb before Thomas Edison, only to lose in patent court because Edison navigated the law more shrewdly. A Maxim employee had filed a false patent claim on Hiram’s lightbulb process. Proving the employee’s claim false, Maxim’s invention became public property rather than reverting to Maxim. The rivalry burned, but it sharpened his resolve to protect patents fiercely…

The Genius of Recoil: The Maxim Gun

In 1882, while in Vienna representing his electric lighting inter-ests, Maxim met an old American acquaintance who delivered the line that would redefine his legacy:

Hang your chemistry and electricity! If you want to make a pile of money, invent something that will enable these Europeans to cut each other’s throats with greater facility.

These words lodged like shrapnel in Maxim’s mind. At that time, the Gatling gun was the most effective weapon of slaughter on the battlefield, but the Gatling required hand cranking to load rounds and turn its multiple barrels. That distracted from accurately aiming the weapon. The Gatling was also extremely heavy and required multiple men to operate. Maxim recalled having been knocked flat by the brutal recoil of a big rifle as a boy; so why not harness that annoying force? Between 1883 and 1885, he patented recoil, gas, and blowback systems for auto-matically chambering rounds in a gun. He built the first practical automatic machine gun in his garden at West Norwood. He published a flyer in the local paper warning neighbors to open their windows lest the sound pressure from his test firings break their glass windows…

Two centuries later, Maxim’s rival finally emerged. Can you guess who that is? I compare and contrast two great entrepreneurs who made a killing in weaponry in my new book Barrons and Bros: Leadership Lessons from the Parallel Lives of Great 19th and 21st Century Entrepreneurs. Preorder it now from all the usual booksellers.