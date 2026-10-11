Andrew Carnegie (1835–1919) is the quintessential nineteenth-century Robber Baron and American immigrant success story. He used every opportunity that century offered him to drive America’s transformation from an agrarian society to an industrial powerhouse. Here is an excerpt from the beginning of his biography in Barons and Bros.

Barons and Bros is a thought provoking and easy to read reminder that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Modern tech bros should spend more time emulating the 19th century shoulders we stand on. - Palmer Luckey, founder or Oculus and Anduril

Dunfermline to Allegheny: Formative Years

If you had marched into a Victorian drawing room in 1880 and announced that a pint-sized Scottish immigrant with a chip on his shoulder the size of the Highlands would arrive in America flat broke, proceed to build the largest fortune in human history and then—in the most jawdropping act of biographical jujitsu imaginable—invent modern philanthropy by giving virtually all of it away, those stiff-collared gentlemen would have choked on their brandy, called for the smelling salts. And they would have been dramatically understating the sheer, unadulterated gall of the man who would become the model for Scrooge McDuck.

Andrew Carnegie was born on November 25, 1835, in a one-room weaver’s cottage on Moodie Street in Dunfermline, Scotland—the kind of damp, soot-blackened hovel where the entire family slept in one bed, the cow lived downstairs, and the walls were so thin you could hear the Industrial Revolution laughing at you through the cracks. His father, Will Carnegie, was a proud handloom weaver and advocate for worker’s rights who believed the old ways could outlast the steam engines. He was wrong. Dead wrong.

By 1847 the power looms had crushed the Scottish cottage industry as hard as the English had crushed the Scots at Culloden a century earlier.v As with that earlier defeat, many more Scots would flee Britian. Carnegie recalled the pain of seeing his father “beg for work,” which “burnt into my heart” the resolve to escape poverty forever. The family was starving, and creditors were circling, when Will finally admitted defeat. The family sold all they owned, borrowed twenty pounds from a friend, and booked third-class transatlantic passage on a timber ship called the Wiscasset—a seven-week voyage in the stinking hold with four hundred other desperate souls, vomiting through storms, eating weevil-infested hardtack, and praying the ship didn’t sink like so many others.

Carnegie did arrive with the advantage of a primary education. He could read, write, and do basic math. In his autobiography, he noted with some pride that, “Scotland was the first country that required all parents, high or low, to educate their children, and established the parish public schools.”

The Carnegie family arrived in Allegheny, Pennsylvania, in the summer of 1848—a city already choking on coal smoke, with rivers on fire and streets ankle-deep in mud and horse shit. Andrew was twelve. The senior Carnegie struggled to find good work and little Andy went to work in a cotton mill as a bobbin boy—twelve hours a day, six days a week, changing spools in ninety degree heat for $1.20 a week.

Young Carnegie stayed, worked harder than everyone else, but sought a more rewarding career and had the gumption to find one himself, while his father continued to struggle. The next year, he stirred up a job as a messenger boy at a telegraph office for $2.50 a week. He taught himself Morse code by ear—no formal lessons, just the obsession and determination that would define him. Soon he could take messages faster than the paid operators and earned a better job.

One fateful day in 1853, a garbled message came in that none of the adults could decipher. Seventeen-year-old Andy stepped up, translated it perfectly, and handed it to Thomas A. Scott, superintendent of the Pennsylvania Railroad’s Western division. Scott looked at the kid and saw a spark. Carnegie was hired on the spot as Scott’s personal telegrapher and secretary at thirty five dollars a month—an absolute fortune for the young immigrant. Just like that, the fabled ladder materialized in front of the boy who had arrived with nothing. Carnegie climbed it like a man possessed.

Everything is an Opportunity: The Civil War Makes Him Rich

When the Civil War broke out, Carnegie’s allegiance and dedication to the Union cause were clear. He wrote, “At an early age I became a strong anti-slavery partisan and hailed with enthusiasm the first national meeting of the Republican Party in Pittsburgh, February 22, 1856, although too young to vote. Later Carnegie would fund the construction of the library at Tuskegee University and provide a generous endowment for the support of Booker T. Washington and his family.

President Abraham Lincoln called on Scott to run military railroads and telegraphs for the Union “Scott’s Andy” came with him to Washington. At twenty-five, the tough, young immigrant was suddenly in charge of moving troops and supplies across half a continent. Carnegie ran the system with ruthless efficiency—repaired sabotaged lines under fire, improvised bridges, and kept the trains rolling while battles raged around them. He made connections with every general, senator, and financier who mattered. And quietly, very quietly, he invested every dollar he could scrape together based on insider tips: oil derricks in Titusville, iron bridges, and Pullman sleeping cars for trains. Carnegie pursued anything that smelled like the future. George Pullman himself reported to Carnegie that the great banker Junius S. Morgan (father of J. P.) had said of Andrew, “That young man will be heard from.”

At the war’s end in 1865, Carnegie was thirty, worth several hundred thousand dollars (many millions today), and done working for anyone else ever again. He quit the railroad and, as he later noted in his autobiography: “My investments now began to require so much of my personal attention that I resolved to leave the service of the railway company and devote myself exclusively to my own affairs.” Translation: “I’ve learned everything a boss can teach me. Now watch me become richer than God.”

Steel was the future. Britain had the Bessemer process for making cheap steel; America was still stuck in the Iron Age. Carnegie saw the bottleneck and lunged for it. He started small—the Keystone Bridge Company, building iron bridges better and cheaper than anyone else. During a trip to Europe in 1872, the young industrialist observed those Bessemer converters transforming low-grade iron into top-quality steel. He came home convinced that steel would displace rust-prone iron rails across America. As usual, he was dead right … (preorder to read on)

Carnegie ended up as the richest man on Earth, and he invariably stepped on a lot of toes. Some of those were apparently not even born when he lived and made that fortune. I’m not naive enough to expect my business heroes to be paragons of virtue. I merely expect them to dare mighty things and succeed. Few men have dared and almost none have succeeded like Carnegie.



Two centuries later, his rival finally emerged. Can you guess who that is? I compare and contrast the two most successful entrepreneurs of all time in my new book Barrons and Bros: Leadership Lessons from the Parallel Lives of Great 19th and 21st Century Entrepreneurs. Preorder it now from all the usual booksellers.